Jacksonville, FL
2462 ALEXIA CIR
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:29 PM

2462 ALEXIA CIR

2462 Alexia Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2462 Alexia Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Like new home in desirable Red Hawk community! Lawn care included! As soon as you walk into the foyer your home search will be over. With an office located at the front of the home you will get plenty of natural light for any use of this space. Kitchen overlooking the dining/living room and straight into the backyard features an oversized island with bar seating, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Guest rooms separated by flex space that can be used as additional living or play room. Owners suite at the back of the home offers dual vanity sink, walk in shower, and soaking tub. Entertaining will become a common activity with the screened in porch and open backyard. Non-smokers only, w/d included, pets welcome upon owner approval and $250/pet non refundable pet fee. Available 8/1/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 ALEXIA CIR have any available units?
2462 ALEXIA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 ALEXIA CIR have?
Some of 2462 ALEXIA CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 ALEXIA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2462 ALEXIA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 ALEXIA CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2462 ALEXIA CIR is pet friendly.
Does 2462 ALEXIA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2462 ALEXIA CIR offers parking.
Does 2462 ALEXIA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 ALEXIA CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 ALEXIA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2462 ALEXIA CIR has a pool.
Does 2462 ALEXIA CIR have accessible units?
No, 2462 ALEXIA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 ALEXIA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 ALEXIA CIR has units with dishwashers.
