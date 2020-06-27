2462 ALEXIA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like new home in desirable Red Hawk community! Lawn care included! As soon as you walk into the foyer your home search will be over. With an office located at the front of the home you will get plenty of natural light for any use of this space. Kitchen overlooking the dining/living room and straight into the backyard features an oversized island with bar seating, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Guest rooms separated by flex space that can be used as additional living or play room. Owners suite at the back of the home offers dual vanity sink, walk in shower, and soaking tub. Entertaining will become a common activity with the screened in porch and open backyard. Non-smokers only, w/d included, pets welcome upon owner approval and $250/pet non refundable pet fee. Available 8/1/19