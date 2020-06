Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME just completed ready for quick move in. Quiet tree lined street in a established neighborhood convenient to all areas of town. Open floorplan with large kitchen and breakfast bar, split bedroom setup, laundry/mud room plus a two-car garage. Country feel on a extra large lot, bring the kids and pets to this one, room to roam and create outdoor areas. James Hardie siding, energy efficient, fully fenced, sprinkler system, very low maintenance home.