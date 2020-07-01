2427 JOSE CIR S

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful, well maintained brick home located in the desirable San Jose Shores area. This property is move in ready and a must see with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. A spacious layout with an open floorplan is wonderful for a large family or entertaining guests. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a large Florida room features a beautiful brick gas fireplace and the private backyard is so spacious! This home has it all and is conveniently located minutes away from major highways! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application.