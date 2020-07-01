All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

2427 JOSE CIR S

2427 Jose Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Jose Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful, well maintained brick home located in the desirable San Jose Shores area. This property is move in ready and a must see with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. A spacious layout with an open floorplan is wonderful for a large family or entertaining guests. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a large Florida room features a beautiful brick gas fireplace and the private backyard is so spacious! This home has it all and is conveniently located minutes away from major highways! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 JOSE CIR S have any available units?
2427 JOSE CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 JOSE CIR S have?
Some of 2427 JOSE CIR S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 JOSE CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
2427 JOSE CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 JOSE CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 2427 JOSE CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2427 JOSE CIR S offer parking?
No, 2427 JOSE CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 2427 JOSE CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 JOSE CIR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 JOSE CIR S have a pool?
No, 2427 JOSE CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 2427 JOSE CIR S have accessible units?
No, 2427 JOSE CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 JOSE CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 JOSE CIR S has units with dishwashers.

