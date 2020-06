Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1 bath concrete block home in highlands has been well maintained and continues to hold it's own charm of a cozy home with some the design features. This property has a large fully fenced backyard with a very beautiful tree that makes the backyard a great place for hosting and gathering. Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants while still located in a quiet neighborhood this home is definitely a great rental!