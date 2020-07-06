2407 LAKE LUCINA DR

2407 Lake Lucina Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable home that has all the charm. There is a large eat-in kitchen with an attached screened-in porch off the back of the home! The backyard has more than enough space to entertain or let your pets run around freely. There are a separate dining room and family room. The homeowners will be putting new flooring in the bedrooms after the current residents leave. Lawn care and gutter services are included in the rent! This won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.
