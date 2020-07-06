2407 LAKE LUCINA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this adorable home that has all the charm. There is a large eat-in kitchen with an attached screened-in porch off the back of the home! The backyard has more than enough space to entertain or let your pets run around freely. There are a separate dining room and family room. The homeowners will be putting new flooring in the bedrooms after the current residents leave. Lawn care and gutter services are included in the rent! This won't last long!