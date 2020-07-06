All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2407 LAKE LUCINA DR

2407 Lake Lucina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Lake Lucina Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable home that has all the charm. There is a large eat-in kitchen with an attached screened-in porch off the back of the home! The backyard has more than enough space to entertain or let your pets run around freely. There are a separate dining room and family room. The homeowners will be putting new flooring in the bedrooms after the current residents leave. Lawn care and gutter services are included in the rent! This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR have any available units?
2407 LAKE LUCINA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR have?
Some of 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR currently offering any rent specials?
2407 LAKE LUCINA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR is pet friendly.
Does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR offer parking?
Yes, 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR offers parking.
Does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR have a pool?
No, 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR does not have a pool.
Does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR have accessible units?
No, 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 LAKE LUCINA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

