2378 DOLPHIN AVE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

2378 DOLPHIN AVE

2378 Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2378 Dolphin Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Completely updated and ready to move in. Tile flooring in main living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Bathroom completely renovated. Spacious family room off the living room. Partially fenced large yard. Carport with 2 storage units. Bike to Trout River. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE have any available units?
2378 DOLPHIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE have?
Some of 2378 DOLPHIN AVE's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2378 DOLPHIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2378 DOLPHIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 DOLPHIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2378 DOLPHIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2378 DOLPHIN AVE offers parking.
Does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2378 DOLPHIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE have a pool?
No, 2378 DOLPHIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2378 DOLPHIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 DOLPHIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2378 DOLPHIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
