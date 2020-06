Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

I have coming to the market a 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. The house has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Both bedrooms are a very good size and can fit any size bed in them. There are W/D Hook up in the house. The house will have brand new appliances installed once tenant moves in. There will be 3 window units AC/Heat. The house is located on a dead-end street and you're towards the end. A few pictures were uploaded will post more picture after rehab. Available Asap.