Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely townhouse for rent. Located near JTB, I-295, Town Center, UNF, FSCJ and not far from the beaches! This townhome has an attached garage and a large fenced in backyard with a screened patio at the back. Offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full bath (two master bedrooms). Brand new appliances (washer and dryer included). Soaring central ceiling with double skylights to bring in the sun!! Application fee is $45 per applicant