2333 BETHUNE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3/2 with den. Features covered front porch, fireplace in LR (decorative use only), separate DR, single car garage, backyard deck, fenced rear yard, updated kitchen & baths. Jacuzzi tub ''as is'' Washer/Dryer ''As is'' Close to downtown San Marco and Flagler Park.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.