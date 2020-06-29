All apartments in Jacksonville
2333 BETHUNE AVE
2333 Bethune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Bethune Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Well maintained 3/2 with den. Features covered front porch, fireplace in LR (decorative use only), separate DR, single car garage, backyard deck, fenced rear yard, updated kitchen & baths. Jacuzzi tub ''as is'' Washer/Dryer ''As is'' Close to downtown San Marco and Flagler Park.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 BETHUNE AVE have any available units?
2333 BETHUNE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 BETHUNE AVE have?
Some of 2333 BETHUNE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 BETHUNE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2333 BETHUNE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 BETHUNE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2333 BETHUNE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2333 BETHUNE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2333 BETHUNE AVE offers parking.
Does 2333 BETHUNE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 BETHUNE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 BETHUNE AVE have a pool?
No, 2333 BETHUNE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2333 BETHUNE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2333 BETHUNE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 BETHUNE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 BETHUNE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
