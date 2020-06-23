2328 HERSCHEL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RIVERSIDE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Osceola, right on Herschel to sign on left.- 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, huge living room, formal dining rm, kitchen with breakfast nook (R/R/DW), large sunroom, CHA, approx. 1500 sf, W/D hookups, hardwood floors, off street parking, $1,200 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, non-smoking. Additional storage space in garage & backyard for entertaining. Just 3 blocks to 5 points & Publix [OT dsw] avail 2/1