All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2328 HERSCHEL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2328 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2328 HERSCHEL ST

2328 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2328 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Osceola, right on Herschel to sign on left.- 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, huge living room, formal dining rm, kitchen with breakfast nook (R/R/DW), large sunroom, CHA, approx. 1500 sf, W/D hookups, hardwood floors, off street parking, $1,200 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, non-smoking. Additional storage space in garage & backyard for entertaining. Just 3 blocks to 5 points & Publix [OT dsw] avail 2/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2328 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2328 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2328 HERSCHEL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 HERSCHEL ST is pet friendly.
Does 2328 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2328 HERSCHEL ST does offer parking.
Does 2328 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 HERSCHEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2328 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2328 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2328 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 HERSCHEL ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia