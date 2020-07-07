All apartments in Jacksonville
2318 Burpee Drive West
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

2318 Burpee Drive West

2318 Burpee Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Burpee Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/30/19!!

Welcome to this adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the Hyde Park area. This home has tile floors through out with carpet in bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen has newer appliances, SS with a glass top stove with interior laundry room connections located behind the kitchen. Master Bedroom has double closets and a shower in Master Bath. Nice large shaded back yard for you to enjoy. Located close to shopping, bus route and I-295.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

