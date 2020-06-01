231 JEFFERSON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This recently remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home is now available. Enjoy tile floors in the kitchen and wood throughout the rest of the home. The home has recently been painted and has gone through a bathroom remodel. The home is off the road giving you privacy and has a gated entrance. Lawn care is included in the rent. Schedule your viewing now!