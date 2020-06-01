All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

231 JEFFERSON RD

231 Jefferson Road · No Longer Available
Location

231 Jefferson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
This recently remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home is now available. Enjoy tile floors in the kitchen and wood throughout the rest of the home. The home has recently been painted and has gone through a bathroom remodel. The home is off the road giving you privacy and has a gated entrance. Lawn care is included in the rent. Schedule your viewing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 JEFFERSON RD have any available units?
231 JEFFERSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 JEFFERSON RD have?
Some of 231 JEFFERSON RD's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 JEFFERSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
231 JEFFERSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 JEFFERSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 231 JEFFERSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 231 JEFFERSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 231 JEFFERSON RD offers parking.
Does 231 JEFFERSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 JEFFERSON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 JEFFERSON RD have a pool?
No, 231 JEFFERSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 231 JEFFERSON RD have accessible units?
No, 231 JEFFERSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 231 JEFFERSON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 JEFFERSON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
