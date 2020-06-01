231 Jefferson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This recently remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home is now available. Enjoy tile floors in the kitchen and wood throughout the rest of the home. The home has recently been painted and has gone through a bathroom remodel. The home is off the road giving you privacy and has a gated entrance. Lawn care is included in the rent. Schedule your viewing now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 JEFFERSON RD have any available units?
231 JEFFERSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.