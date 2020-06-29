All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE

2301 Townsquare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2301 Townsquare Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Southside area home at a great price - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a lot to offer. An eat in kitchen equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room/dining room combination, washer/dryer hook ups. A nice sized master bedroom and bath. If you love the outdoors you will enjoy its extra large fenced backyard that has a large storage shed. Don't forget the 2 car garage! Schedule an appointment to see your future home today.

Available NOW
Application fee $50 per adult
Realtors must show home & present a viable rental application to earn commission.
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval- 1 pet only

(RLNE5562785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia