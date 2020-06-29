2301 TOWNSQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Southside area home at a great price - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a lot to offer. An eat in kitchen equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room/dining room combination, washer/dryer hook ups. A nice sized master bedroom and bath. If you love the outdoors you will enjoy its extra large fenced backyard that has a large storage shed. Don't forget the 2 car garage! Schedule an appointment to see your future home today.



Available NOW

Application fee $50 per adult

Realtors must show home & present a viable rental application to earn commission.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval- 1 pet only



(RLNE5562785)