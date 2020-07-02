2263 IRONSTONE DR E

Amenities

*4/1/20 - Application received & being processed. Pending review.*Comfortable & low maintenance, recently refreshed 2/2 duplex, ready for occupancy! Spacious dining/living combo. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances. Split bedrooms arrangement, one at front, one at back, good size bedrooms. Screened patio. 1 car attached garage. Washer & dryer included. HOA takes care of yard maintenance so you don't have to! (Owner pays HOA dues). Conveniently located off St. Johns bluff, minutes to shopping/restaurants, I-295, St. Johns Town Center, the beaches, UNF & FSCJ. Only 1 small pet will be considered w/ pet fee. Renter's insurance required.