All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2263 IRONSTONE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2263 IRONSTONE DR E
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:36 AM

2263 IRONSTONE DR E

2263 Ironstone Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2263 Ironstone Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*4/1/20 - Application received & being processed. Pending review.*Comfortable & low maintenance, recently refreshed 2/2 duplex, ready for occupancy! Spacious dining/living combo. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances. Split bedrooms arrangement, one at front, one at back, good size bedrooms. Screened patio. 1 car attached garage. Washer & dryer included. HOA takes care of yard maintenance so you don't have to! (Owner pays HOA dues). Conveniently located off St. Johns bluff, minutes to shopping/restaurants, I-295, St. Johns Town Center, the beaches, UNF & FSCJ. Only 1 small pet will be considered w/ pet fee. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E have any available units?
2263 IRONSTONE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E have?
Some of 2263 IRONSTONE DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 IRONSTONE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2263 IRONSTONE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 IRONSTONE DR E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 IRONSTONE DR E is pet friendly.
Does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 2263 IRONSTONE DR E offers parking.
Does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 IRONSTONE DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E have a pool?
No, 2263 IRONSTONE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E have accessible units?
No, 2263 IRONSTONE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 IRONSTONE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 IRONSTONE DR E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia