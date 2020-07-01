2262 Redfern Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Hidden GEM in quiet St Nicholas neighborhood. This fantastically updated single family home on a large lot w/detached garage in rear. This has home undergone a full & complete cosmetic renovation w/beautiful floors. Just installed hardi board siding & new exterior paint. Brand new roof 2017, HVAC 2016. Kitchen has new cabinets with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms plus office off living room. Space saving stack able washer dryer connections. Live in the historic charming area of St. Nicholas. Stack able W/D connection. Owner does not maintain lawn. Owner will take home OFF the for sale market if rented. Owner will consider lease w/option to purchase. Owner will NOT do owner financing. Home listed for sale MLS # 1009821. All pets require approval BREED RESTRICTED