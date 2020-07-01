All apartments in Jacksonville
2262 Redfern Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:50 AM

2262 Redfern Road

2262 Redfern Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

2262 Redfern Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hidden GEM in quiet St Nicholas neighborhood. This fantastically updated single family home on a large lot w/detached garage in rear. This has home undergone a full & complete cosmetic renovation w/beautiful floors. Just installed hardi board siding & new exterior paint. Brand new roof 2017, HVAC 2016. Kitchen has new cabinets with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms plus office off living room. Space saving stack able washer dryer connections. Live in the historic charming area of St. Nicholas. Stack able W/D connection. Owner does not maintain lawn. Owner will take home OFF the for sale market if rented. Owner will consider lease w/option to purchase. Owner will NOT do owner financing. Home listed for sale MLS # 1009821. All pets require approval BREED RESTRICTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Redfern Road have any available units?
2262 Redfern Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2262 Redfern Road have?
Some of 2262 Redfern Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Redfern Road currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Redfern Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Redfern Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 Redfern Road is pet friendly.
Does 2262 Redfern Road offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Redfern Road offers parking.
Does 2262 Redfern Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Redfern Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Redfern Road have a pool?
No, 2262 Redfern Road does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Redfern Road have accessible units?
No, 2262 Redfern Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Redfern Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Redfern Road does not have units with dishwashers.

