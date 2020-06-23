All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2252 FOURAKER RD

2252 Fouraker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Fouraker Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Very lovely home with three bedrooms and one and one-half baths. Very large living room and separate dining room. Covered carport with W/D connection room under carport. Large fenced back yard.Freshly painted throughout. Be first in line for this lovely home.No sign on property.All details must be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 FOURAKER RD have any available units?
2252 FOURAKER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 FOURAKER RD have?
Some of 2252 FOURAKER RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 FOURAKER RD currently offering any rent specials?
2252 FOURAKER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 FOURAKER RD pet-friendly?
No, 2252 FOURAKER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2252 FOURAKER RD offer parking?
Yes, 2252 FOURAKER RD does offer parking.
Does 2252 FOURAKER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 FOURAKER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 FOURAKER RD have a pool?
No, 2252 FOURAKER RD does not have a pool.
Does 2252 FOURAKER RD have accessible units?
No, 2252 FOURAKER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 FOURAKER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 FOURAKER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
