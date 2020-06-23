2252 FOURAKER RD

Very lovely home with three bedrooms and one and one-half baths. Very large living room and separate dining room. Covered carport with W/D connection room under carport. Large fenced back yard.Freshly painted throughout. Be first in line for this lovely home.No sign on property.All details must be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
