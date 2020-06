Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

RIVERSIDE 2ND FLR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on Goodwin, left on Myra to quadruplex on the right - 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, eat-in breakfast area, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, common washer-dryer, approx. 900 sf, off street parking, hardwood floors and tile, no pets, no smoking, water included, $895 security deposit, 1 year lease [OV f&g] #4 available now