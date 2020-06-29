All apartments in Jacksonville
2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W
2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W

2222 Edgewood Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Edgewood Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Available: This huge 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located on Edgewood Ave W in Northwest Jacksonville directly across from the Harveys Supermarket Plaza and convenient to plenty of shopping and food nearby. This home is the perfect mixture of classic charm with the refinished hardwood floors and modern updates including a brand new kitchen, ceiling fans, and tiled flooring. Upgraded bathroom with new vanity, mirror, and toilet to help reduce water consumption. Freshly painted interior/exterior. Oversized windows in every room to provide plenty of natural lighting. Covered back porch/patio and full size washer/dryer hookups. Central AC! Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W have any available units?
2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W have?
Some of 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W is pet friendly.
Does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 EDGEWOOD AVENUE W does not have units with dishwashers.
