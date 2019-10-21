All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2219 MONTEAU DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2219 MONTEAU DR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

2219 MONTEAU DR

2219 Monteau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2219 Monteau Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 MONTEAU DR have any available units?
2219 MONTEAU DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2219 MONTEAU DR currently offering any rent specials?
2219 MONTEAU DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 MONTEAU DR pet-friendly?
No, 2219 MONTEAU DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2219 MONTEAU DR offer parking?
Yes, 2219 MONTEAU DR offers parking.
Does 2219 MONTEAU DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 MONTEAU DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 MONTEAU DR have a pool?
No, 2219 MONTEAU DR does not have a pool.
Does 2219 MONTEAU DR have accessible units?
No, 2219 MONTEAU DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 MONTEAU DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 MONTEAU DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 MONTEAU DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 MONTEAU DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia