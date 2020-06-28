2217 W 2nd St

Amenities

3/1 on Westside - 3/1 block and brick home with screened room. Features front porch, oak cabinets, all appliances, tile and vinyl flooring, vaulted ceilings, central heat and air, W/D conn and storage shed.



DIRECTIONS: I-10 E, L on McDuff, R on Beaver, L on Westbrook, R on Orchard, L on Almeda, L on W 2nd St



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5079867)