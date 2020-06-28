All apartments in Jacksonville
2217 W 2nd St

2217 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2217 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
3/1 on Westside - 3/1 block and brick home with screened room. Features front porch, oak cabinets, all appliances, tile and vinyl flooring, vaulted ceilings, central heat and air, W/D conn and storage shed.

DIRECTIONS: I-10 E, L on McDuff, R on Beaver, L on Westbrook, R on Orchard, L on Almeda, L on W 2nd St

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5079867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 W 2nd St have any available units?
2217 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 W 2nd St have?
Some of 2217 W 2nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2217 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 W 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2217 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2217 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2217 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2217 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2217 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2217 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
