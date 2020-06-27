All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 4 2019

2214 Cypress Landing Dr

2214 Cypress Landing Drive
Location

2214 Cypress Landing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/04/19 Cypress Landing - blue house - Property Id: 64474

Water included. Available August 4. 3 bed, 2 bath, 1200 sq ft, updated attached home in North Beach location is a must see! A beautifully updated kitchen featuring white farmhouse sink, new fixtures, white quartz countertops, wood-look tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, lots of cabinets, pantry, open shelving, &eat-in area. White bead-board paneled ceiling &updated ceiling fixtures. High ceilings semi-open floor plan w/ room for barstools at kitchen island/peninsula. Master bed features sliding glass doors out to fully fenced private courtyard, walk-in closet, attached private bath with big shower. Bonus back room (dining, office, or storage) includes sliding glass doors out to back patio. Inside laundry with washer/dryer &storage. Pets welcome. Backyard includes small shaded patio and privacy fence, great for entertaining. Good sized driveway.

Currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

Tenant responsible for electric, cable, lawn. Pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64474p
Property Id 64474

(RLNE5032650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr have any available units?
2214 Cypress Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr have?
Some of 2214 Cypress Landing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Cypress Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Cypress Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Cypress Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Cypress Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr offer parking?
No, 2214 Cypress Landing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 Cypress Landing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 2214 Cypress Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 2214 Cypress Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Cypress Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Cypress Landing Dr has units with dishwashers.
