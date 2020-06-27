2214 Cypress Landing Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/04/19 Cypress Landing - blue house - Property Id: 64474



Water included. Available August 4. 3 bed, 2 bath, 1200 sq ft, updated attached home in North Beach location is a must see! A beautifully updated kitchen featuring white farmhouse sink, new fixtures, white quartz countertops, wood-look tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, lots of cabinets, pantry, open shelving, &eat-in area. White bead-board paneled ceiling &updated ceiling fixtures. High ceilings semi-open floor plan w/ room for barstools at kitchen island/peninsula. Master bed features sliding glass doors out to fully fenced private courtyard, walk-in closet, attached private bath with big shower. Bonus back room (dining, office, or storage) includes sliding glass doors out to back patio. Inside laundry with washer/dryer &storage. Pets welcome. Backyard includes small shaded patio and privacy fence, great for entertaining. Good sized driveway.



Currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenants.



Tenant responsible for electric, cable, lawn. Pet fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64474p

Property Id 64474



(RLNE5032650)