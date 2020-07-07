All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

2207 Grand Street

2207 Grand Street · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Grand Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated!!!! 2BR 1BA. Brand new flooring, completely renovated bathroom, fresh paint, and a very large yard!!! Living, dining, kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Refrigerator and stove included. Separate laundry room and mud room. Pets considered with deposit upon approval

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Grand Street have any available units?
2207 Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Grand Street have?
Some of 2207 Grand Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 2207 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 2207 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 2207 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.

