2207 Grand Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated!!!! 2BR 1BA. Brand new flooring, completely renovated bathroom, fresh paint, and a very large yard!!! Living, dining, kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Refrigerator and stove included. Separate laundry room and mud room. Pets considered with deposit upon approval



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.