2204 EUDINE DR W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 EUDINE DR W

2204 Eudine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Eudine Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 EUDINE DR W have any available units?
2204 EUDINE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 EUDINE DR W have?
Some of 2204 EUDINE DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 EUDINE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2204 EUDINE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 EUDINE DR W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 EUDINE DR W is pet friendly.
Does 2204 EUDINE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2204 EUDINE DR W offers parking.
Does 2204 EUDINE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 EUDINE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 EUDINE DR W have a pool?
No, 2204 EUDINE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2204 EUDINE DR W have accessible units?
No, 2204 EUDINE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 EUDINE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 EUDINE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
