2190 Monument Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A beautiful townhouse in a nice community, in a great area of Jacksonville (Holly Oaks/Arlington)! It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house. Attached garage, central A/C. Beautiful new appliances, including dishwasher, washer and dryer! High ceilings, oak cabinets, french doors with integrated blinds, walk-in closets, fans in bedrooms and living room! Brokers bring all your renters! This house will rent immediately! Security deposit is based on credit.



Tenant pays first month's rent upon move-in

$39.99 application fee