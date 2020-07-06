All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

2190 Monument Rd

2190 Monument Road · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Holly Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A beautiful townhouse in a nice community, in a great area of Jacksonville (Holly Oaks/Arlington)! It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house. Attached garage, central A/C. Beautiful new appliances, including dishwasher, washer and dryer! High ceilings, oak cabinets, french doors with integrated blinds, walk-in closets, fans in bedrooms and living room! Brokers bring all your renters! This house will rent immediately! Security deposit is based on credit.

Tenant pays first month's rent upon move-in
$39.99 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Monument Rd have any available units?
2190 Monument Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 Monument Rd have?
Some of 2190 Monument Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Monument Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Monument Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Monument Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190 Monument Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2190 Monument Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2190 Monument Rd offers parking.
Does 2190 Monument Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 Monument Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Monument Rd have a pool?
No, 2190 Monument Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2190 Monument Rd have accessible units?
No, 2190 Monument Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Monument Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 Monument Rd has units with dishwashers.

