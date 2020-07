Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this ideally located 3/2.5 only 15 minutes from Neptune Beach and close to shopping, dining and more! This 2 story home features a screened in patio, pond view, and 2 car garage. The living room features a nice fireplace with mirrored wall. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and looks out into the family room. A great home for entertaining!! Washer and dryer as is. Schedule your showing today. Renters Insurance and filter program required