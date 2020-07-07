2159 Brooklyn Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b2dad705e ---- Total Charm and quality in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Royal Terrace neighborhood. This property features many upgrades such as fresh paint, new flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and counter-tops. Very conveniently located near schools, shopping and downtown Jacksonville! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.