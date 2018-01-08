All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2145 Arcadia Place

2145 Arcadia Place · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Arcadia Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to the San Marco Square! Adorable 2/1 with Fenced-in Backyard! - Adorable house in all-loved San Marco! This two bedroom, one bathroom house is in a wonderful location for walking or biking to all that San Marco has to offer. Perfect for entertaining, the property has a fenced-in backyard with a deck, benches in the corner of the yard for additional seating, complete with an orange tree.

This home features hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan in kitchen and living room area, and wood-burning fireplace! Entry way has a separate laundry room with pedestal sink, and washer and dryer are INCLUDED! Off street parking spot for one car.

Pet friendly with owner approval for a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

This one wont last long!

$1250 plus $10 admin fee = $1260 per month

Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:

Jennifer Lynch
Realtor
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276

(RLNE2387792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Arcadia Place have any available units?
2145 Arcadia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Arcadia Place have?
Some of 2145 Arcadia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Arcadia Place currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Arcadia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Arcadia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Arcadia Place is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Arcadia Place offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Arcadia Place offers parking.
Does 2145 Arcadia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 Arcadia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Arcadia Place have a pool?
No, 2145 Arcadia Place does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Arcadia Place have accessible units?
No, 2145 Arcadia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Arcadia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Arcadia Place does not have units with dishwashers.

