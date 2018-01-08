2145 Arcadia Place

Amenities

Walk to the San Marco Square! Adorable 2/1 with Fenced-in Backyard! - Adorable house in all-loved San Marco! This two bedroom, one bathroom house is in a wonderful location for walking or biking to all that San Marco has to offer. Perfect for entertaining, the property has a fenced-in backyard with a deck, benches in the corner of the yard for additional seating, complete with an orange tree.



This home features hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan in kitchen and living room area, and wood-burning fireplace! Entry way has a separate laundry room with pedestal sink, and washer and dryer are INCLUDED! Off street parking spot for one car.



Pet friendly with owner approval for a $250 non-refundable pet fee.



This one wont last long!



$1250 plus $10 admin fee = $1260 per month



Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:



Jennifer Lynch

Realtor

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276



