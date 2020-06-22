All apartments in Jacksonville
2140 East Road

2140 East Road · No Longer Available
Location

2140 East Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, Florida. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,612 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 East Road have any available units?
2140 East Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2140 East Road currently offering any rent specials?
2140 East Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 East Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 East Road is pet friendly.
Does 2140 East Road offer parking?
No, 2140 East Road does not offer parking.
Does 2140 East Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 East Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 East Road have a pool?
No, 2140 East Road does not have a pool.
Does 2140 East Road have accessible units?
No, 2140 East Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 East Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 East Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 East Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 East Road does not have units with air conditioning.
