2134 Thomas Court

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in established Lakewood Neighborhood. Home boasts a spacious backyard for your relaxation or recreation. Nearby Mandarin/San Jose Schools and Shopping (Winn Dixie, Publix, Starbucks and more). Several Parks in area that features: Play area, Basketball courts, Baseball Diamond (Crabtree Park), Soccer Fields and Picnic areas (Earl Johnson Park). Neighborhood is close to: University Blvd, San Jose Blvd (SR-13), US-1 / Philips Hwy, I-95 and I-295.



Features:

-Spacious floor plan

- Large living-dining room

- Interior laundry room off kitchen

- Relax on front porch.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/677049



Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.