Jacksonville, FL
2134 Thomas Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2134 Thomas Court

2134 Thomas Court · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in established Lakewood Neighborhood. Home boasts a spacious backyard for your relaxation or recreation. Nearby Mandarin/San Jose Schools and Shopping (Winn Dixie, Publix, Starbucks and more). Several Parks in area that features: Play area, Basketball courts, Baseball Diamond (Crabtree Park), Soccer Fields and Picnic areas (Earl Johnson Park). Neighborhood is close to: University Blvd, San Jose Blvd (SR-13), US-1 / Philips Hwy, I-95 and I-295.

Features:
-Spacious floor plan
- Large living-dining room
- Interior laundry room off kitchen
- Relax on front porch.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/677049

Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Thomas Court have any available units?
2134 Thomas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Thomas Court have?
Some of 2134 Thomas Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Thomas Court currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Thomas Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Thomas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Thomas Court is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Thomas Court offer parking?
No, 2134 Thomas Court does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Thomas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Thomas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Thomas Court have a pool?
No, 2134 Thomas Court does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Thomas Court have accessible units?
No, 2134 Thomas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Thomas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Thomas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
