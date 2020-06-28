All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2121 North Davis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2121 North Davis Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:26 PM

2121 North Davis Street

2121 North Davis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2121 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Hogan's Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297262

A coveted multi-family rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom
--1371 Square feet
--Living room, dining room, and kitchen
--Laminate floors
--Dishwasher and microwave
--Dogs and cats allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 North Davis Street have any available units?
2121 North Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2121 North Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2121 North Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 North Davis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 North Davis Street is pet friendly.
Does 2121 North Davis Street offer parking?
No, 2121 North Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 2121 North Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 North Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 North Davis Street have a pool?
No, 2121 North Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 2121 North Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 2121 North Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 North Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 North Davis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 North Davis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 North Davis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia