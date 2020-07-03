2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E

Amenities

Don't miss out on this spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home, on a gorgeous lakefront lot in Marsh Sound. This property features a great, open, split bedroom floor plan. High ceilings and tons of windows, offering plenty of natural light. Kitchen has an eat in space, granite counter tops, food prep island, matching appliances, looks out over family room with double sided fireplace. Open formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining and wood laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the cool breeze relaxing in your screened pool with a serene lakefront view. Master bedroom has stand up tiled shower, separate garden tub, dual sink vanity, private water closet and walk in closet. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Renter's insurance required.