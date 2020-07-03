All apartments in Jacksonville
2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E

2116 Sound Overlook Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Sound Overlook Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Atlantic Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Don't miss out on this spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home, on a gorgeous lakefront lot in Marsh Sound. This property features a great, open, split bedroom floor plan. High ceilings and tons of windows, offering plenty of natural light. Kitchen has an eat in space, granite counter tops, food prep island, matching appliances, looks out over family room with double sided fireplace. Open formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining and wood laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the cool breeze relaxing in your screened pool with a serene lakefront view. Master bedroom has stand up tiled shower, separate garden tub, dual sink vanity, private water closet and walk in closet. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E have any available units?
2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E have?
Some of 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E offer parking?
Yes, 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E offers parking.
Does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E have a pool?
Yes, 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E has a pool.
Does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E have accessible units?
No, 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 SOUND OVERLOOK DR E has units with dishwashers.

