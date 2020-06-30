210 Melissa Ray Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Southside 4/2 - This beautiful 4x2 home features a bar in the kitchen, central a/c, w/d conn and an alarm system. There are light oak cabinets in the kitchen, upgraded appliances, and ceramic tile. The 2 car garage has shelves. The back yard is fenced and is beautifully landscaped.



DIRECTIONS: E on Atlantic Blvd, L on Girvin, R on Joeandy Rd, L on Melissa Ray



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5362146)