All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 210 Melissa Ray Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
210 Melissa Ray Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

210 Melissa Ray Dr

210 Melissa Ray Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

210 Melissa Ray Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Southside 4/2 - This beautiful 4x2 home features a bar in the kitchen, central a/c, w/d conn and an alarm system. There are light oak cabinets in the kitchen, upgraded appliances, and ceramic tile. The 2 car garage has shelves. The back yard is fenced and is beautifully landscaped.

DIRECTIONS: E on Atlantic Blvd, L on Girvin, R on Joeandy Rd, L on Melissa Ray

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5362146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Melissa Ray Dr have any available units?
210 Melissa Ray Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Melissa Ray Dr have?
Some of 210 Melissa Ray Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Melissa Ray Dr currently offering any rent specials?
210 Melissa Ray Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Melissa Ray Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Melissa Ray Dr is pet friendly.
Does 210 Melissa Ray Dr offer parking?
Yes, 210 Melissa Ray Dr offers parking.
Does 210 Melissa Ray Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Melissa Ray Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Melissa Ray Dr have a pool?
No, 210 Melissa Ray Dr does not have a pool.
Does 210 Melissa Ray Dr have accessible units?
No, 210 Melissa Ray Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Melissa Ray Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Melissa Ray Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia