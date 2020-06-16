Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace courtyard online portal

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking online portal

2044 Forbes St Available 04/20/19 Riverside gem- walking distance to 5 Points!! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 20th, 2019**



Location, Location, Location! Spacious Riverside Gem located within walking distance to 5 Points in Jacksonville! The vintage flavor of the Five Points area attracts many unique restaurants and shops. They are all within a 5 minute walk from your doorstep! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is located upstairs. Spacious living room with fireplace, extended sunroom, separate formal dining and two good size bedrooms. The kitchen has great historic charm. There is a built in breakfast nook table, lots of counterspace and nice glass front cabinetry. Washer/dryer are included.



Off the back of this duplex is a beautiful courtyard area for its residents to enjoy! The unit also comes with a single car workshop and one designated parking space! Lawncare is included.



This home won't last long! Please call today to schedule a showing!!



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D2arcwXzkrE&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3988063)