Last updated April 5 2019

2044 Forbes St

2044 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
courtyard
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
online portal
2044 Forbes St Available 04/20/19 Riverside gem- walking distance to 5 Points!! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 20th, 2019**

Location, Location, Location! Spacious Riverside Gem located within walking distance to 5 Points in Jacksonville! The vintage flavor of the Five Points area attracts many unique restaurants and shops. They are all within a 5 minute walk from your doorstep! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is located upstairs. Spacious living room with fireplace, extended sunroom, separate formal dining and two good size bedrooms. The kitchen has great historic charm. There is a built in breakfast nook table, lots of counterspace and nice glass front cabinetry. Washer/dryer are included.

Off the back of this duplex is a beautiful courtyard area for its residents to enjoy! The unit also comes with a single car workshop and one designated parking space! Lawncare is included.

This home won't last long! Please call today to schedule a showing!!

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D2arcwXzkrE&mls=1

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3988063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Forbes St have any available units?
2044 Forbes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Forbes St have?
Some of 2044 Forbes St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Forbes St currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Forbes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Forbes St pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Forbes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2044 Forbes St offer parking?
Yes, 2044 Forbes St offers parking.
Does 2044 Forbes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 Forbes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Forbes St have a pool?
No, 2044 Forbes St does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Forbes St have accessible units?
No, 2044 Forbes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Forbes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 Forbes St does not have units with dishwashers.
