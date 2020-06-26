All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

2039 East Durkee Dr.

2039 East Durkee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2039 East Durkee Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath Brick Home - Come enjoy this spacious and completely renovated brick house. Located in a quiet and historic neighborhood featuring an over-sized backyard with double garage! Look forward to living near the Urban core of Downtown Jacksonville life, Enjoy local breweries, bars and music halls. Including all the fun that comes along with being so close to the Jaguar`s stadium!

Features:
- Hardwood floors
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Off street parking(2 Spaces)
- Detached Garage
- Large Backyard
- Pet Friendly

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4874338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 East Durkee Dr. have any available units?
2039 East Durkee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 East Durkee Dr. have?
Some of 2039 East Durkee Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 East Durkee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2039 East Durkee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 East Durkee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 East Durkee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2039 East Durkee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2039 East Durkee Dr. offers parking.
Does 2039 East Durkee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 East Durkee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 East Durkee Dr. have a pool?
No, 2039 East Durkee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2039 East Durkee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2039 East Durkee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 East Durkee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 East Durkee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
