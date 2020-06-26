2039 East Durkee Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath Brick Home - Come enjoy this spacious and completely renovated brick house. Located in a quiet and historic neighborhood featuring an over-sized backyard with double garage! Look forward to living near the Urban core of Downtown Jacksonville life, Enjoy local breweries, bars and music halls. Including all the fun that comes along with being so close to the Jaguar`s stadium!



Features:

- Hardwood floors

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Off street parking(2 Spaces)

- Detached Garage

- Large Backyard

- Pet Friendly



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4874338)