2037 HOVINGTON CIR W

2037 Hovington Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Golden Glades-The Woods
Beautiful 3/2 on nice corner lot. Beautiful laminate flooring in dining and formal living area and all bedrooms. Nice diagonal tiles in upgraded kitchen and living area. Stunning upgraded kitchen with 42'' cherry cabinets and stainless appliances and over sized bar with corian counter tops. Nice open living room with vaulted ceilings. Mrs. Clean lives here!! House and yard are immaculate.Nice split bedroom floor plan with upgraded master bath with double vanity and beautifully tiled shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms being painted neutral with upgraded 2nd bath. You wont be disappointed in this home. Extra storage shed attached to home with shelving.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
