2037 HOVINGTON CIR W

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3/2 on nice corner lot. Beautiful laminate flooring in dining and formal living area and all bedrooms. Nice diagonal tiles in upgraded kitchen and living area. Stunning upgraded kitchen with 42'' cherry cabinets and stainless appliances and over sized bar with corian counter tops. Nice open living room with vaulted ceilings. Mrs. Clean lives here!! House and yard are immaculate.Nice split bedroom floor plan with upgraded master bath with double vanity and beautifully tiled shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms being painted neutral with upgraded 2nd bath. You wont be disappointed in this home. Extra storage shed attached to home with shelving.