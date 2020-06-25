All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2037 HOVINGTON CIR W
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2037 HOVINGTON CIR W

2037 Hovington Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2037 Hovington Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3/2 on nice corner lot. Beautiful laminate flooring in dining and formal living area and all bedrooms. Nice diagonal tiles in upgraded kitchen and living area. Stunning upgraded kitchen with 42'' cherry cabinets and stainless appliances and over sized bar with corian counter tops. Nice open living room with vaulted ceilings. Mrs. Clean lives here!! House and yard are immaculate.Nice split bedroom floor plan with upgraded master bath with double vanity and beautifully tiled shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms being painted neutral with upgraded 2nd bath. You wont be disappointed in this home. Extra storage shed attached to home with shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W have any available units?
2037 HOVINGTON CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W have?
Some of 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
2037 HOVINGTON CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W offers parking.
Does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W have a pool?
No, 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W have accessible units?
No, 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 HOVINGTON CIR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia