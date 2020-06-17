Amenities

4/2 Available at 2020 Figaro Lane - This beautiful home was totally renovated in 2017.



Featuring a fully fenced yard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a large carport for covered parking. Home includes security alarm paid by owner until contract terminates in 2022. Home is under warranty.



This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!



Sorry, no HUD.



Security deposit can be broken into two separate payments, only half due upfront!



