Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2020 Figaro Lane

2020 Figaro Lane · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 Figaro Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 Figaro Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4/2 Available at 2020 Figaro Lane - This beautiful home was totally renovated in 2017.

Featuring a fully fenced yard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a large carport for covered parking. Home includes security alarm paid by owner until contract terminates in 2022. Home is under warranty.

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!

Sorry, no HUD.

Security deposit can be broken into two separate payments, only half due upfront!

(RLNE5780826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Figaro Lane have any available units?
2020 Figaro Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Figaro Lane have?
Some of 2020 Figaro Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Figaro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Figaro Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Figaro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Figaro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Figaro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Figaro Lane does offer parking.
Does 2020 Figaro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Figaro Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Figaro Lane have a pool?
No, 2020 Figaro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Figaro Lane have accessible units?
No, 2020 Figaro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Figaro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Figaro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
