Jacksonville, FL
202 Shortreed St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Shortreed St

202 Shortreed Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Shortreed Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - This 3 bedroom home is only a few miles away from the heart of the historic 5 points in Jacksonville! With plenty of shopping, entertainment and a wide variety of food and culture right around the corner, it is easy to see why this house is a place you want to call home! The spacious yard comes with a wrap around fence and is perfect for entertaining and outside fun! Schedule a showing as soon as possible! This house will not stay on the market long.

Features:
- Front and Back porch
- Hardwood Floors
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4723971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Shortreed St have any available units?
202 Shortreed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Shortreed St have?
Some of 202 Shortreed St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Shortreed St currently offering any rent specials?
202 Shortreed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Shortreed St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Shortreed St is pet friendly.
Does 202 Shortreed St offer parking?
No, 202 Shortreed St does not offer parking.
Does 202 Shortreed St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Shortreed St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Shortreed St have a pool?
No, 202 Shortreed St does not have a pool.
Does 202 Shortreed St have accessible units?
No, 202 Shortreed St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Shortreed St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Shortreed St does not have units with dishwashers.
