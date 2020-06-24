202 Shortreed St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home - This 3 bedroom home is only a few miles away from the heart of the historic 5 points in Jacksonville! With plenty of shopping, entertainment and a wide variety of food and culture right around the corner, it is easy to see why this house is a place you want to call home! The spacious yard comes with a wrap around fence and is perfect for entertaining and outside fun! Schedule a showing as soon as possible! This house will not stay on the market long.



Features:

- Front and Back porch

- Hardwood Floors

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4723971)