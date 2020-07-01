1987 Erline - 1

1987 Erline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Grand Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Spacious 3bedroom +den. Al new inside. Beautiful kitchen with grey cabinets and granite counter tops. Will have stainless appliances. Baths have all new fixtures as well. You will enjoy the space with over 1400 SF and a huge privacy fenced back yard. Washer/dryer hookups. Central heat and air. 2 story townhome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
