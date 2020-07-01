All apartments in Jacksonville
1987 Erline - 1

1987 Erline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1987 Erline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3bedroom +den. Al new inside. Beautiful kitchen with grey cabinets and granite counter tops. Will have stainless appliances. Baths have all new fixtures as well. You will enjoy the space with over 1400 SF and a huge privacy fenced back yard. Washer/dryer hookups. Central heat and air.
2 story townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 Erline - 1 have any available units?
1987 Erline - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1987 Erline - 1 have?
Some of 1987 Erline - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1987 Erline - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1987 Erline - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 Erline - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1987 Erline - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1987 Erline - 1 offer parking?
No, 1987 Erline - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1987 Erline - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1987 Erline - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 Erline - 1 have a pool?
No, 1987 Erline - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1987 Erline - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1987 Erline - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 Erline - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1987 Erline - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

