1976 Lakewood Circle N
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1976 Lakewood Circle N

1976 Lakewood Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Lakewood Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Lakewood Cottage Home - This is a must see charming, completely remodeled cottage home with open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. New appliances in the open, spacious kitchen which looks out over a huge fully fenced backyard. Both bathrooms are nice size, one with a gorgeous walk-in tiled shower. One car attached garage with extra room for workshop or storage. Good, quiet neighborhood in the very desirable Lakewood area just minutes from San Marco, I-95 and downtown. Plenty of nearby shopping and restaurants. Cozy and comfortable are accurate words to describe the feel of this home which won't be on the market for long!

(RLNE5395928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Lakewood Circle N have any available units?
1976 Lakewood Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 Lakewood Circle N have?
Some of 1976 Lakewood Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Lakewood Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Lakewood Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Lakewood Circle N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1976 Lakewood Circle N is pet friendly.
Does 1976 Lakewood Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 1976 Lakewood Circle N offers parking.
Does 1976 Lakewood Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 Lakewood Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Lakewood Circle N have a pool?
No, 1976 Lakewood Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Lakewood Circle N have accessible units?
No, 1976 Lakewood Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Lakewood Circle N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 Lakewood Circle N does not have units with dishwashers.

