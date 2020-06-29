1976 Lakewood Circle N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Lakewood Cottage Home - This is a must see charming, completely remodeled cottage home with open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. New appliances in the open, spacious kitchen which looks out over a huge fully fenced backyard. Both bathrooms are nice size, one with a gorgeous walk-in tiled shower. One car attached garage with extra room for workshop or storage. Good, quiet neighborhood in the very desirable Lakewood area just minutes from San Marco, I-95 and downtown. Plenty of nearby shopping and restaurants. Cozy and comfortable are accurate words to describe the feel of this home which won't be on the market for long!



