Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

1961 AFTON LN

1961 Afton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Afton Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Finally a place to call HOME!! Close to the Beaches, Downtown, Jacksonville University, and Mayport Naval Station. It is centrally located to everything in Jacksonville. This 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home is a must see as it boasts a mostly brick exterior, four large bedrooms, brand new carpet, wood floors, open/ eat in kitchen with corian counter tops, formal dining, formal living, washer/ dryer connections, large utility room, extra car space parking /garage parking, large and spacious backyard, covered back patio, and the list goes on and on!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 AFTON LN have any available units?
1961 AFTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 AFTON LN have?
Some of 1961 AFTON LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 AFTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
1961 AFTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 AFTON LN pet-friendly?
No, 1961 AFTON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1961 AFTON LN offer parking?
Yes, 1961 AFTON LN offers parking.
Does 1961 AFTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 AFTON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 AFTON LN have a pool?
No, 1961 AFTON LN does not have a pool.
Does 1961 AFTON LN have accessible units?
No, 1961 AFTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 AFTON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1961 AFTON LN has units with dishwashers.

