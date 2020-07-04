1961 AFTON LN

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Finally a place to call HOME!! Close to the Beaches, Downtown, Jacksonville University, and Mayport Naval Station. It is centrally located to everything in Jacksonville. This 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home is a must see as it boasts a mostly brick exterior, four large bedrooms, brand new carpet, wood floors, open/ eat in kitchen with corian counter tops, formal dining, formal living, washer/ dryer connections, large utility room, extra car space parking /garage parking, large and spacious backyard, covered back patio, and the list goes on and on!!