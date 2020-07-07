1950 N LAURA ST

1950 Laura Street North, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
4/2 in Springfield! This large home has fresh paint, hardwood floors downstairs, and new carpet upstairs. There is also an extra room on the second floor that can be used for an office. It is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
