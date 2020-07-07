All apartments in Jacksonville
1937 Allandale Cir S
1937 Allandale Cir S

1937 Allandale Cir S · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Allandale Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a014d400d ----
3/2 and 1282 sqft ready for a new tenants. This home has been freshly painted with a warm neutral color featuring white trim that really stands out and will complement any decor. Laundry room with W/D connections, large kitchen and open floor plan this home has a gigantic backyard perfect for gatherings. Tons of character make it safe to say this home wont last long.

*Pets Allowed
*Section 8 Permited
*Section 8 Permitted
Ac Central
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Conservation Lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Allandale Cir S have any available units?
1937 Allandale Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1937 Allandale Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Allandale Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Allandale Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Allandale Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Allandale Cir S offer parking?
No, 1937 Allandale Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 1937 Allandale Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Allandale Cir S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Allandale Cir S have a pool?
No, 1937 Allandale Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Allandale Cir S have accessible units?
No, 1937 Allandale Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Allandale Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Allandale Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Allandale Cir S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1937 Allandale Cir S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
