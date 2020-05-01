Rent Calculator
1927 DELAROCHE DR E
1927 Delaroche Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Location
1927 Delaroche Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 3 bedroom home ready for move-in. You should like the wood and tile flooring and the beautiful well equipped kitchen. Electric is handled by JEA and water and sewer is Normandy Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E have any available units?
1927 DELAROCHE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E have?
Some of 1927 DELAROCHE DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1927 DELAROCHE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1927 DELAROCHE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 DELAROCHE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1927 DELAROCHE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 1927 DELAROCHE DR E offers parking.
Does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 DELAROCHE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E have a pool?
No, 1927 DELAROCHE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E have accessible units?
No, 1927 DELAROCHE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 DELAROCHE DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 DELAROCHE DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
