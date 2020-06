Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom home in the desirable Kensington community. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Conveniently located close to everything-beaches, shopping, dining, you name it! Amenities are free to renters! This includes the pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts and sand volleyball courts. Schedule your showing today.