1924 Leonid Rd
1924 Leonid Rd

1924 Leonid Road · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Leonid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Spacious 3 Bedroom Northside Home - This 3 bedroom home is located just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I-95. It has a large backyard and open floor plan beaming with natural light.

Features:
- Ceramic Tile
- Private Drive
- Upgraded Appliances
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Leonid Rd have any available units?
1924 Leonid Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Leonid Rd have?
Some of 1924 Leonid Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Leonid Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Leonid Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Leonid Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Leonid Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Leonid Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Leonid Rd offers parking.
Does 1924 Leonid Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Leonid Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Leonid Rd have a pool?
No, 1924 Leonid Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Leonid Rd have accessible units?
No, 1924 Leonid Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Leonid Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Leonid Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
