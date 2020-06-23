1924 Leonid Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Northside Home - This 3 bedroom home is located just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I-95. It has a large backyard and open floor plan beaming with natural light.



Features:

- Ceramic Tile

- Private Drive

- Upgraded Appliances

- Washer and Dryer Connections

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4641699)