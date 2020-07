Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GOOD CONDITION? COME AND SEE THIS WARM FEELING HOME. NICE FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY YOUR MORNING OR EVENING COFFEE. QUIET BACKYARD FOR COMPANY TO ENJOY AN EVENING GRILLING OUT.



Features:

- Split Bedrooms

- Eating Space-Kitchen

- Washer & dryer included

- Porch

- Detached Shed



Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $25



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.