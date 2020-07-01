1909 University Blvd S

Amenities

*AVAILABLE NOW*



This condo at Waterside is a fantastic value, location, and plenty of space to call home! The unit is two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with a large living/dining area! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT!



There is half bath downstairs, with two bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs in a town house floor plan. The kitchen is spacious with nice appliances. The unit features a large screened patio with storage! Waterside also has a dock on Pottsburg Creek, so you can enjoy the sunsets, watch the fish jump, or just take in a nice, peaceful few minutes.



The pool is fantastic and just a quick walk down towards the river. Call an agent to schedule an appointment today!



Please call for information on the pet policy.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



