Jacksonville, FL
1909 University Blvd S
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:25 AM

1909 University Blvd S

1909 University Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

1909 University Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
online portal
*AVAILABLE NOW*

This condo at Waterside is a fantastic value, location, and plenty of space to call home! The unit is two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with a large living/dining area! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT!

There is half bath downstairs, with two bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs in a town house floor plan. The kitchen is spacious with nice appliances. The unit features a large screened patio with storage! Waterside also has a dock on Pottsburg Creek, so you can enjoy the sunsets, watch the fish jump, or just take in a nice, peaceful few minutes.

The pool is fantastic and just a quick walk down towards the river. Call an agent to schedule an appointment today!

Please call for information on the pet policy.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 86b16438. Last update was on 2020-01-13

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 University Blvd S have any available units?
1909 University Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 University Blvd S have?
Some of 1909 University Blvd S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 University Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
1909 University Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 University Blvd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 University Blvd S is pet friendly.
Does 1909 University Blvd S offer parking?
No, 1909 University Blvd S does not offer parking.
Does 1909 University Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 University Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 University Blvd S have a pool?
Yes, 1909 University Blvd S has a pool.
Does 1909 University Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 1909 University Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 University Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 University Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.

