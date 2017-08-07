1905 NIBLICK DR

Amenities

This adorable fully renovated Hyde Park house is located kitty corner from prestigious Hyde Park Golf Club. House includes all new roof, new windows, new plumbing and new electric. Luxury new vinyl plank floors throughout, granite countertops in extended custom kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry.Additional room off kitchen can be used for dining / family room / den/office.Laundry hook ups included. All new bathroom with new vanity, flooring and custom ceramic tile walls in shower area.Large work shop at rear of property with power! Fully fenced yard.Close to major highway, shopping and transit system. Call today to schedule ! AVAILABLE NOWWe do not accept Section 8 / vouchers