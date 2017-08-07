All apartments in Jacksonville
1905 NIBLICK DR

1905 Niblick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Niblick Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This adorable fully renovated Hyde Park house is located kitty corner from prestigious Hyde Park Golf Club. House includes all new roof, new windows, new plumbing and new electric. Luxury new vinyl plank floors throughout, granite countertops in extended custom kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry.Additional room off kitchen can be used for dining / family room / den/office.Laundry hook ups included. All new bathroom with new vanity, flooring and custom ceramic tile walls in shower area.Large work shop at rear of property with power! Fully fenced yard.Close to major highway, shopping and transit system. Call today to schedule ! AVAILABLE NOWWe do not accept Section 8 / vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 NIBLICK DR have any available units?
1905 NIBLICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 NIBLICK DR have?
Some of 1905 NIBLICK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 NIBLICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1905 NIBLICK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 NIBLICK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1905 NIBLICK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1905 NIBLICK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1905 NIBLICK DR does offer parking.
Does 1905 NIBLICK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 NIBLICK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 NIBLICK DR have a pool?
No, 1905 NIBLICK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1905 NIBLICK DR have accessible units?
No, 1905 NIBLICK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 NIBLICK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 NIBLICK DR has units with dishwashers.
