1902 North Davis Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:56 AM

1902 North Davis Street

1902 North Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1902 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Hogan's Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Older home brought back to life!!! 2BR 1 BA. Beautiful hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, 2 very spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Massive living, dining, and den space. The master bedroom has 2 closets. One is a walk-in and is so big it could easily be used as an office or whatever you like. Cable ready, separate laundry room, and a huge fully fenced back yard. At almost 1300 sq ft this is a must see!!

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 North Davis Street have any available units?
1902 North Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 North Davis Street have?
Some of 1902 North Davis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 North Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1902 North Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 North Davis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 North Davis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1902 North Davis Street offer parking?
No, 1902 North Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 1902 North Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 North Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 North Davis Street have a pool?
No, 1902 North Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1902 North Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 1902 North Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 North Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 North Davis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

