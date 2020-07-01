1902 North Davis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Older home brought back to life!!! 2BR 1 BA. Beautiful hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, 2 very spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Massive living, dining, and den space. The master bedroom has 2 closets. One is a walk-in and is so big it could easily be used as an office or whatever you like. Cable ready, separate laundry room, and a huge fully fenced back yard. At almost 1300 sq ft this is a must see!!



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.