Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stunning 3/2/ in Yellow Bluff! This one won't last! This home offers a sprawling open floor plan with a large center island in the kitchen, 42in tall cabinets, full granite, all stainless appliances, washer and dryer included. Large screened in lanai overlooking a HUGE yard on a corner lot with pond views! This home features SOLAR PANELS which means super LOW energy bills! MOVE IN DATE IS AUG 23rd